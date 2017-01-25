Posted on January 25, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: Trump signs a presidential directive blocking

refuge for people from countries that the US has recently or is in the

process of bombing. Also the new white supremacist president goes after Muslims and Latinos without mercy. And we’ll feature an

exclusive interview with the new mayor of the people’s republic of

Berkeley, Jesse Arreguin, the first Latino mayor in the city’s

history, responding strongly to Trump’s attacks on sanctuary cities

like Berkeley

Flashpoints 01-25-17