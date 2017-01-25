Your Daily Investigative News Magazine

Trump-Signs-Anti-Abortion-Law-But-Its-A-Lot-More-Than-It-SeemsToday on Flashpoints: Trump signs a presidential directive blocking
refuge for people from countries that the US has recently or is in the
process of bombing. Also the new white supremacist president goes after Muslims and Latinos without mercy. And we’ll feature an
exclusive interview with the new mayor of the people’s republic of
Berkeley, Jesse Arreguin, the first Latino mayor in the city’s
history, responding strongly to Trump’s attacks on sanctuary cities
like Berkeley

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 01-25-17

