Wednesday February 1st 2017

fplogo1_400x400Today on Flashpoints: a one on one interview with California State
Senator, Ricardo Lara on the introduction of new legislation to
protect immigrants in California: We’ll Also speak to an organizer
with immigrant Youth Justice Coalition about actions undocumented
youth are taking to protect themselves in the anti-immigrant age of
Trump: And Miguel Gavilan Molina  files a special report from Alcatraz
where Native American leaders gathered this past weekend to celebrate
their history and plan for the future

Flashpoints 02-01-17

