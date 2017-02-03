Wednesday February 1st 2017
Today on Flashpoints: a one on one interview with California State
Senator, Ricardo Lara on the introduction of new legislation to
protect immigrants in California: We’ll Also speak to an organizer
with immigrant Youth Justice Coalition about actions undocumented
youth are taking to protect themselves in the anti-immigrant age of
Trump: And Miguel Gavilan Molina files a special report from Alcatraz
where Native American leaders gathered this past weekend to celebrate
their history and plan for the future
Click on the link below to listen to today’s show