Posted on February 02, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: a one on one interview with California State

Senator, Ricardo Lara on the introduction of new legislation to

protect immigrants in California: We’ll Also speak to an organizer

with immigrant Youth Justice Coalition about actions undocumented

youth are taking to protect themselves in the anti-immigrant age of

Trump: And Miguel Gavilan Molina files a special report from Alcatraz

where Native American leaders gathered this past weekend to celebrate

their history and plan for the future

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 02-01-17