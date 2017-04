Posted on March 22, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: Is Saudi Arabia using starvation as a weapon of war Against Yemen? Also A former high level FBI whistle blower says Trump is vindicated on his claims of being surveilled by the previous administration. And a leading California legislator calls for expanded funding to guarantee legal protection in California for Undocumented people facing deportation

Flashpoints 03-22-17