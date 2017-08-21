Your Daily Investigative News Magazine

nGefAy4nToday on Flashpoints, we feature a discussion with Ajamu Baraka about American Exceptionalism and the failure of the Left to challenge US foreign policy, then we’re joined by Uncle Bobby Cephus for an update on the Love Not Blood campaign on behalf of the victims and survivors of police violence, next activist journalist Kiilu Nyasha joins us to honor the memory of George Jackson who was assassinated at San Quentin prison 46 years ago today. Finally, poet, essayist and novelist Ishmael Reed pays tribute to the legacy of Dick Gregory who passed away this weekend at the age of 84.

