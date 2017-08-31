Posted on August 30, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints, Trump pitches tax reform in Missouri today saying his proposal, which includes plans to cut taxes for corporations and the wealthy, will ‘bring back Main Street’. Sarah Anderson of the Institute for Policy Studies and Inequality.org, gives a more sobering view of the possible effects on the working poor. Then we discuss current rates of poverty in America with Jessica Bartholow of the Western Center on Law & Poverty. We follow that up with an update on the state of the homeless in America with Food Not Bombs co-founder Keith McHenry. We wrap it up with a discussion of the upcoming People’s Congress of Resistance being held at Howard University on September 16-17 in Washington D.C. Richard Becker of the ANSWER Coalition is helping to organize the Congress and sees it as the next big opportunity for real change in America.

Flashpoints 08-30-17