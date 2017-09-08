Posted on September 07, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints, the NY District Attorney’s office has dropped charges against Pedro Hernandez, an 18-year-old Bronx man who spent nearly a year in the infamous Riker’s Island prison. We speak with Wade McMullen Jr. , the managing Attorney for the Robert F Kennedy Foundation that raised $250,000 bail to release Hernendez from Rikers. He was also Mr. Hernandez lead attorney. Then we turn our attention to the question of violence during protests, the role and tactics of the ANTIFA movement with philosopher, cultural critic and activist, Gabriel Rockhill. Finally, we catch up with Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, who takes on the New York Times latest attempt to pin Hillary Clinton’s election loss on the Russians.

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 09-07-17